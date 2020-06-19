India News | UP: Lightning Strike Kills Two in Separate Incidents

Fatehpur (UP), Jun 19 (PTI) Two people died after being struck by lightning in separate incidents in the district, police said on Friday.

Vikas (20) was returning home to Khwajipur village when the incident occurred. He was taken to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead, SHO Thariyav Police Station Vinod Kumar said. Ratanlal Balmiki (45) died after being struck by lightning in a forest on Thursday, SHO of Laluli Police Station, Rajiv Singh said on Friday.

SDM Pramod Jha said two people lost their lives because of lightning in separate incidents.

Financial help would be provided to the bereaved families after getting their post-mortem reports, Jha added.

