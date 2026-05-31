India News | UP: Locals Carry out Large-scale Cleanliness Drive in Ayodhya as Part of Swachh Sarvekshan 2026

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 31 (ANI): A large-scale cleanliness drive was launched at the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya on Sunday, which included the joint participation of Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi and other citizens.

Tripathi said citizens had gathered at 400 sites in Ayodhya, while adding that he has received 50,000 online pledges from people who were willing to contribute to the cleanliness drive.

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"Today we have taken to the streets for cleanliness. I've received over fifty thousand online pledges from people willing to contribute. Citizens have gathered at more than 400 sites, all working together to clean Ayodhya," Tripathi told ANI.

Meanwhile, Ayodhya Municipal Commissioner Jayendra Kumar said, "Swachh Survekshan 2025-26 is underway. To engage the public, a special 15-day cleanliness campaign was held, concluding today."

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Last year, the Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar, released the toolkit for the 10th edition of Swachh Survekshan.

Swachh Survekshan (SS), the world's largest urban cleanliness survey, completes a decade. SS is not just an annual survey but a powerful management tool. With an aim to build garbage-free cities, it is catalysing change.

The theme for Swachh Survekshan was: Swacchata Ki Nayi Pehel- Badhayein Haath, Karein Safai Saath. All States and Urban Local Bodies, including Municipal Commissioners and other State representatives, participated in the launch virtually.

Fostering a healthy competition amongst cities, Swachh Survekshan has defined the matrix for swachhata. It has helped in benchmarking of assessment parameters, creating roadmap for Swachh Shehar, steps and components to become a Swachh Shehar and ultimately enabling cleaner cities through on-ground visible swachhata.

Over the past 10 years, Swachh Survekshan has stood as a remarkable testament to collaboration and collective responsibility, reflecting the nation's commitment to making cleanliness a way of life. -- truly reflecting Swabhav Swachhata Sanskaar Swachhata. From 73 ULBs in 2016 to assessing 4900 UBLs in 2024, SS has been inspiring cities to raise sanitation standards and deliver quality services to their citizens. (ANI)

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