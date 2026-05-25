India News | UP: Lucknow Goat Markets Witness Rush Ahead of Eid-ul-Adha

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 25 (ANI): Goat markets in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow have witnessed a surge in footfall ahead of Eid-ul-Adha, with buyers thronging various livestock markets to purchase animals for the upcoming festival.

Many buyers said that the demand for goats has increased significantly in the run-up to the festival, leading to higher prices across different categories. Traders said premium and well-bred goats are attracting strong interest despite rising costs.

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Buyers were seen visiting markets in large numbers, comparing prices and negotiating deals as preparations for Eid-ul-Adha gather pace. Many shoppers said they are adjusting their budgets in response to increased market rates this year.

Speaking to ANI, a buyer from Lucknow said, "I have been visiting this market for approximately the last 15 to 18 years. We are all feeling the heat of inflation. The most expensive goat here is priced between Rs 2.5 to 3 lakhs."

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Eid Al-Adha is a holy occasion and is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar. It marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

The festival is an occasion of joy and peace, where people celebrate with their families, let go of past grudges and make meaningful connections with one another. It is celebrated as a commemoration of Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice everything for God. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)