Lucknow [Uttar Pradesh], February 12 (ANI): Ayodhya Ram Mandir principal priest Satyendra Das who passed away on Wednesday morning was addmitted to hospital earlier this month after he suffered a brain haemorrhage,the Director of Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI), Radha Krishna Dhiman said.

Das, 85, was admitted in PGI Lucknow at around 2 am on the night of January 3 after beiing referred from Ayodhya to the PGI Lucknow. He was brought in a critical condition to the Neurology ward's High Dependency Unit (HDU) at SGPGI.

"He had a stroke and was being treated and everything was under control, but last night his condition deteriorated to the point that he needed to be placed on a ventilator. He was on a ventilator until this morning when his health worsened and he stopped breathing, at which point he was pronounced dead", Dhiman said.

Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh expressed his condolences on the demise of Acharya Satyendra Das through a social media post on X.

Taking to social media platform X, the Chief Minister said, "The demise of Acharya Shri Satyendra Kumar Das Ji Maharaj, the supreme devotee of Lord Ram and the chief priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Shri Ayodhya Dham is extremely sad and an irreparable loss to the spiritual world. Humble tribute!"

"We pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant a place to the departed soul at his feet and give strength to the grief-stricken disciples and followers to bear this immense loss. Om Shanti!" the post read.

Nine months before the Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992, Acharya Satyendra Das assumed the role as the chief priest of the Ram temple and has served in the position ever since. (ANI)

