India News | UP: Lucknow Police Launches Special Campaign to Curb Drunk-driving

Agency News ANI| Dec 31, 2023 11:20 PM IST
Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 31 (ANI): On New Year's Eve, the Lucknow police launched a special campaign to curb the drunk-driving and reckless behaviour of the public.

Police personnel have been deployed with breath analysers at the main intersections of Lucknow.

"In order to ensure safe New Year celebrations, police forces were deployed in different areas of the district. The police will pay special attention to the timing of liquor in clubs and pubs," said Upendra Aggarwal, Joint Commissioner, Law and Order (Lucknow).

Police forces have also been deployed outside clubs, restaurants and hotels of the capital city.

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, a grand 'Aarti' was performed at the Ganga Ghat on New Year's Eve.

Priests were seen playing instruments as the devotees were engrossed in prayers with folded hands.

The country is grooving with enthusiasm as the New Year celebrations have set in. (ANI)

