Gautam Buddha Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 2 (ANI): A man believed to be dead, was arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday for allegedly murdering his wife and two children and burying their corpses in their Greater Noida home three years ago.

According to Ankur Aggarwal, additional deputy commissioner police, Central Noida, the man, Rakesh, was accused of kidnapping his wife and two children in February 2018 and to get the police off his back, the accused staged his death in April 2018.

"A missing-cum-kidnapping complaint was filed in February 2018 in Bisrakh by a man who alleged that his daughter, her two children were kidnapped by his son-in-law Rakesh. In April 2018, Kasganj Police station reported that Rakesh was murdered. The same person has been found alive now," he said.

The officer informed that during the investigation, Kasganj Police recovered the bones of three corpses from the basement of the accused's house.

"The bones have been sent for forensic study. Changes in the kidnapping complaint and other relevant sections will be added after we receive the final report," added Aggarwal. (ANI)

