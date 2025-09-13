Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 13 (ANI): A man in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut died by suicide, allegedly due to issues with his wife and in-laws, police said on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, Meerut Superintendent of Police, Ayush Vikram Singh, said that a video recovered from the scene indicated the man had conflicts with some of his in-laws.

"Police received information that a man had died by suicide. When the team reached the site, we found that the deceased had issues with his wife and in-laws, which led him to take the extreme step. We have also recovered a video in which he has accused some of his in-laws," Singh said.

The matter has been recorded, and the police were further investigating the matter.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

