Gorakhpur (UP), Nov 16 (PTI) A man along with his two teenage daughters allegedly ended his life by hanging, police said on Wednesday.

The family was under financial stress, they said.

Jitendra Srivastav (45) and his two daughters Manya (16) and Manvi (14) were found hanging from the ceiling of their house in Shahpur, they said.

Police have recovered Manya's diary in which she had mentioned their woes. She had lost her mother to cancer and her father lost his right leg in a train accident in 1999.

The school fees of both the girls were pending as the family was facing a huge financial crisis. Om Prakash, the grandfather of the girls, is a private guard and his father was a tailor, they said.

Additional SP, city, Krishna Kumar said the post-mortem report has confirmed suicide.

The school paid tribute to the girls on Wednesday.

The principal of the school said, both Manya and Manvi were good at studies.

