Ghaziabad, Aug 11 (PTI) A POCSO court here on Thursday awarded 20 years of rigorous imprisonment to a man in a rape case.

Pronouncing the judgement, Special Judge Harshvardhan also slapped a fine of Rs 25,000 on convict Dilshad.

The incident had taken place on April 22 this year and the rape survivor belongs to the SC community, City Superintendent of Police (second) Nipun Agarwal told PTI .

An FIR was lodged by her mother at Vijay Nagar police station under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO Act.

The survivor's mother had told the police that neighbour Dilshad raped her daughter when she had gone out of the house for work.

The DNA of Dilshad's was also sent for forensic examination and it confirmed the rape, police said.

