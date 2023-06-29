Mathura (UP), Jun 29 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a man to 20 years in jail for raping a girl in a village here over three years ago, an official of the court said.

Special judge of the POCSO court Ram Kishor Yadav also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict, Special DGC of POCSO court Alka Upamanyu said.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Five People, Several Cattle Burnt Alive in Fire Caused by Collision Between Three Trucks on Jaipur-Ajmer National Highway Near Dudu (Watch Video).

She said, on November 20, 2019, 27-year-old Usman raped the girl.

An FIR of the case was filed in the Refinery police station under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

Also Read | Tripura Ulta Rath Yatra Mishap: PM Narendra Modi Announces Compensation for Victims After Rath Comes in Contact With High-Tension Wire in Unakoti.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)