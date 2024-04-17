Bhadohi (UP), Apr 16 (PTI) A court here on Tuesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his elder brother over a land dispute about a year ago, a government counsel said.

District and Sessions Judge Saket Bihari Deepak on Tuesday found Surendra Yadav guilty in the murder case and also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on him, District government advocate Dinesh Kumar Pandey said.

The court ordered that half of the fine amount be given to Rajkumari, the wife of the deceased, the counsel said.

Sharing details of the murder case, Bhadohi Superintendent of Police Meenakshi Katyayan said the incident took place on the night of March 10, 2023, in Pakri Kalan Wari village under the Surayava police station limits.

The victim, Rajnath Yadav, was standing at the door of his house after having dinner, when his younger brother Surendra slit his throat using a 'gandasa' (sharp-edged weapon), killing Rajnath on the spot, the SP said.

Surendra had killed his brother due to a land dispute, she said.

On the second day of the incident, the deceased's daughter-in-law lodged a complaint, based on which the police registered a case against Surendra under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and a probe was launched, she added.

