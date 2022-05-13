Sultanpur (UP), May 13 (PTI) A 35-year-old man, who was allegedly attacked over a property dispute here, succumbed to his injuries on Friday, police said.

The family members of the victim, Rakesh (35), a resident of Amnaikpur, placed his body on a road here to protest his death.

Circle officer (CO) Radheyshyam Sharma, who reached the spot with a team, said the protest affected traffic movement on the road but it was cleared after holding talks with the family.

Rakesh (35) was attacked by some people from his village on Wednesday over a property dispute, he said.

He succumbed during treatment in Lucknow on Friday, the CO said.

An FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway, he said.

