Noida, Aug 23 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was allegedly beaten up and sexually assaulted by two men in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida as three people watched the entire episode unfold as spectators, police said on Monday.

The incident had taken place in the Dankaur area on August 18, but it was reported to police on Sunday by the mother of the victim, a senior official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Women and Child Safety) Vrinda Shukla said the mother came to know about the incident only after word spread in her village, and she immediately approached the police.

"The woman complained that her 22-year-old son had been beaten up and sexually assaulted by two men. An FIR has been lodged. The incident took place on August 18 but the woman came to us about it on August 22 (Sunday) when word spread about it in their village," Shukla said.

Denying claims of five people being involved in the sexual assault, the officer said the other three were called to the spot 'to be witnesses' of the act.

She further clarified that there was no grievous physical injury to the assaulted person.

"The FIR was lodged without any delay, and police teams have been formed to ensure the arrest of the accused persons at the earliest," DCP Shukla added.

