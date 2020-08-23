Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 23 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was shot dead on Sunday by assailants on a road in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The victim has been identified as Asif and the killing took place apparently due to a dispute between him and a history sheeter, Kotwali police station SHO Anil Kapervan said.

The incident happened in Mimlana Road, he said.

A case was registered against eight people, including the history sheeter Sonu Sakka, who are all absconding. Police are on the lookout for them.

