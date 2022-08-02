Ghazipur, Aug 2 (PTI) A father-son duo died as they got electrocuted at a village in the district, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident took place on Monday in Madhupur village under the Bhawarkol police station limits, when Satish Narayan Malviya (63), a farmer was, bringing down clothes from a wire. Seeing his father struggling, Ankit Malviya (28) rushed to rescue him.

Also Read | Karnataka: Five Killed in Rain-Related Incidents, IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Three More Days in 12 Districts.

Both of them got seriously injured after being electrocuted, and were taken to the community health centre in Mohammadabad, where doctors declared them dead, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)