Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 5 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in a six-storey building in Kanpur's Chaman Ganj area on Sunday, officials said.

Firefighters are at the spot, and dousing operations are underway.

"Fire broke out in a six-storey building, which is a leather factory...Efforts to douse the fire are underway..." said Chief Fire Officer Deepak Sharma.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

