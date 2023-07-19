Prayagraj (UP), Jul 19 (PTI) A mentally-challenged man on Wednesday killed his mother and sister and injured his father in the Kareli police station area of this Uttar Pradesh city.

According to police, the deceased were identified as Anisha Begum (65) and Nikhat (35). Their bodies have been sent for postmortem.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Deepak Bhukar said the police received information that a person named Mohammad Arif had attacked his family members with a knife.

The police team reached the spot and took the injured to the hospital.

Arif has been taken into custody. When the police were trying to arrest him, he hurled acid bottles at the police and people of the locality, police said, adding that no one was seriously injured in this incident.

Bhukar said during interrogation, it was found that the accused is mentally ill.

Arif's father Mohammad Qadir is undergoing treatment at SRN Hospital, police added.

