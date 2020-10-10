Azamgarh, Oct 10 (PTI) A 16-year-old mentally unstable boy was apprehended for allegedly battering to death an elderly couple with a stone in Garholi village here, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the incident took place on Friday night when Shrinath Maurya (70) and his wife Maina Devi (65) were sleeping in the verandah of their house.

Children playing in the vicinity of the couple's house raised an alarm after seeing the bodies, they said.

Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar Singh said the accused was identified as Golu Maurya and he lives in the same village.

"Usually, Golu's family keeps him locked in a room. But on Friday night, he managed to come out of the room and killed the couple," the SP said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, police said, adding that the couple's son works in Mumbai and they were alone in the house at the time of the incident.

