Pratapgarh (UP), Sep 25 (PTI) A Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) sat on a dharna outside the residence of the District Magistrate's (DM) here on Friday as he was allegedly miffed over an unfavourable inquiry report.

"SDM Vineet Upadhyay sat on a dharna... he has made some allegations against the DM and me," ADM Shatrohan Vaish said, adding that DM Rupesh Kumar has sent a report to the government in this regard.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: IANS C-Voter Survey Says More Than 50% Voters Want Change in Govt.

According to Vaish, in 2019, Upadhyay had an argument with some lawyers and snatched the rifle of a guard and pointed it towards the group.

"The lawyers had made a complaint in this regard and a probe was done by me on directions of the DM. I had submitted my report to the DM in which there is a line against the SDM," he said.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Grand Alliance to Decide on CM Face After Talks With Allies, Says Congress.

"A peon had gone to give a copy of the report to him on September 22 after which he was upset," the ADM said.

The government is likely to suspended the SDM for the act as it amounts to indiscipline, a senior official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)