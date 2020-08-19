Ghaziabad (UP), Aug 19 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh minister Atul Garg's condition is stable and he is recuperating well from coronavirus, hospital officials said on Wednesday.

The Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare was admitted to the private Yashoda Superspeciality Hospital, Kaushambi in Ghazibad, after he said he has tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.

Also Read | Guru Granth Sahib Parkash Purab 2020: Fireworks Take Place at Golden Temple in Amritsar (Watch Video).

“The minister is doing fine. All his reports are within normal limits and he is recuperating well. Primary antivirals, which are recommended for COVID-19 patients, are being administered to him. He is maintaining his vital paraments, like oxygen saturation, well,” an official from Yashoda Hospital told PTI.

Garg (63), an MLA from Ghaziabad, had requested all those who came in contact with him recently to get tested for the disease.

Also Read | Ram Vilas Paswan Hits Back at Rahul Gandhi, Blames UPA-Era Provision For Non-Updation of NFSA List.

Two UP ministers, Kamal Rani Varun and Chetan Chauhan, recently succumbed to COVID-19.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)