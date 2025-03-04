Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 4 (ANI): Bhaujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati expelled her nephew Akash Anand from the party, drawing sharp political reactions. Uttar Pradesh minister OP Rajbhar backed the decision and said on Tuesday that those who fail to fulfill their responsibilities are removed. He also alleged that opponents are constantly trying to 'break' the BSP.

Speaking to ANI, Rajbhar said, "When someone is given the responsibility of a post, and they are unable to fulfil it, they are removed... All the opponents keep plotting to break and destroy the party... It is natural for a person who does not fulfil his responsibility to be removed from the post..."

Earlier in the day, Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Party (RSSP) chief Swami Prasad Maurya said the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has nothing to do with Baba Saheb B R Ambedkar's mission any more.

This comes after Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday expelled her nephew Akash Anand, saying that the response given by him after he was relieved of his duties was "selfish and arrogant".

"In the interest of the self-respect and self-esteem movement of the most revered Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and following the tradition of discipline of the venerable Kanshiram, Akash Anand, like his father-in-law, is expelled from the party in the interest of the party and the movement," Mayawati posted on X.

Mayawati, the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, stated that the remarks made by Anand after his removal from the posts were "not a sign of political maturity". She accused him of being under the influence of his father-in-law, Ashok Siddharth.

"The lengthy response given by Akash is not a sign of remorse and political maturity but is mostly selfish and arrogant...under the influence of his father-in-law, which I have been advising people in the party to avoid," the BSP supremo added.

Mayawati said that it was expected of Akash Anand to accept the decision of his removal from key positions in the BSP "maturely."

In the All-India meeting of BSP yesterday, Akash Anand was relieved from all responsibilities, including the post of National Coordinator, due to him being under the continued influence of his father-in-law Ashok Siddharth, who was also expelled from the party. For this, he should have repented and shown maturity," she added.

Anand was let go of his post as the National Coordinator of the BSP on Monday. The decision to relieve him of his duties came during the All-India meeting organised by the party.

A day after being removed from all key positions, Anand said on Monday that he remained undeterred, drawing strength from the Bahujan Movement's ideals. He added that this struggle is not a career but a fight for the self-respect and self-esteem of marginalized communities.

He said that he would continue to devote himself fully to the party and fight for society's rights as a true worker of the Bahujan movement. He also termed the decision as an emotional one and said the "test is difficult". (ANI)

