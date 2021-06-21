Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jun 21 (PTI) The body of a man who had been missing since February was found in a car in the Ganga canal near Sathedi bridge here on Monday, police said.

Retired branch manager at LIC, H D Atrey was on way to Meerut from Muzaffarnagar when he went missing and his family had lodged a complaint in this connection, Circle Officer Himanshu Gaurav told PTI.

Reportedly, the car in which he was travelling had fallen into the canal.

Atrey's car was spotted in the canal on Monday by villagers who informed the police.

His body has been sent for post-mortem, police said, adding that an investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)