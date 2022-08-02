Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 2 (ANI): Rebutting the claims made by Jharkhand MLA Kumar Jaimangal, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Uttar Pradesh Sushil Singh on Tuesday said the Congress MLA had gone to Delhi to meet Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma of his own accord.

The BJP MLA was dismissing Jaimangal's claims that it was Sushil Singh took him to Sarma and Union minister Pralhad Joshi.

Refuting the charges, he said, "He himself (Jharkhand Congress MLA Kumar Jaimangal) went to Delhi to meet the Union minister Pralhad Joshi for discussing issues related to their state. The MLA knew him (Himanta Biswa Sarma)."

Meanwhile, Assam Minister Piyush Hazarika also stated that Jaimangal's allegations carried no weight.

Speaking to ANI, Hazarika said, "The FIR filed by Congress MLA Kumar Jaimangal is baseless. It was proven today he met Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Pralhad Joshi in Delhi in connection with his state's issues. Even, he accepted that. His allegations are baseless and not at all true. I didn't delete the tweet."

While Hazarika had posted pictures of a meeting where Sarma, Joshi and Jaimangal were present, the Jharkhand MLA claimed the tweet had been deleted.

"I was at Pralhad Joshi's Delhi home around 25-26 July. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma took me there. We discussed issues related to coal. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren knew about the visit. I have not levelled allegations against MLAs. The money that has been caught with the MLAs is a matter for income tax," the Congress MLA had claimed.

The controversy began after three Congress legislators were caught with a substantial amount of cash in Kolkata. BJP raised questions at the Congress while the Congress claimed it was an attempt to topple the JMM-led government in Jharkhand.

Jaimangal had written a letter alleging that three of his colleagues arrested in West Bengal recently had asked him to meet Assam chief minister in Guwahati and that he would be given a ministerial berth and huge cash to bring down the JMM-Congress government.

BJP leader Hazarika, in a tweet earlier today, said that Kumar Jaimangal should "face the law for making a fraudulent allegation" against Sarma.

"Mr. @KumarJaimangal has been regularly meeting HCM Dr.@himantabiswa sir. He should face the law for making a fraudulent allegation against Hon'ble Chief Minister of Assam and against those tribal MLAs," tweeted the Assam MLA.

A Congress MLA from Bermo, Jaimangal had on Sunday alleged that BJP is trying to topple the JMM-Cong coalition government in Jharkhand. He claimed that Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had a major role to play in it.

Reacting to this, Assam chief minister on Tuesday took to Twitter to share pictures posted by Assam BJP MLA Pijush Hazarika in which Jaimangal is seen meeting union minister Pralhad Joshi in his presence.

Sarma tweeted that an FIR lodged by the Congress MLA was akin to the Congress asking Ottavio Quattrocchi to file a case against Bofors.

"Fake FIR in #Jharkhand. The so-called FIR looks like @INCIndia asking Ottavio Quattrocchi to file a case against Bofors," Sarma tweeted.

Jaimangal earlier wrote a letter of complaint against three Congress MLAs nabbed in West Bengal's Howrah with a huge amount of cash.

His letter stated, that Assam CM 'is doing it with the blessings of top shots of BJP political party sitting in Delhi.'The Bermo legislator said he was asked by the arrested Congress MLAs to come to Kolkata and leave for Guwahati together. Besides Rs 10 crore for each MLA, Jamtara legislator Irfan Ansari told him that he had been promised the health minister's post in the new government of the BJP.

Kumar Jaimangal Singh addressed the complaint letter to the Argora police station in Ranchi. Following this, a zero FIR was lodged by the Jharkhand police.

Three Congress MLAs from Jharkhand were detained in West Bengal's Howrah district on Saturday evening after a huge amount of cash was found in their vehicle, police said. The SUV in which MLAs Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kachchap and Naman Bixal Kongari were travelling was intercepted on National Highway-16 at Ranihati in the Panchla police station area.

General secretary and party in-charge of Jharkhand Congress, Avinash Pande said, "The three MLAs, who were held with a mountain of cash yesterday, have been suspended from the party with immediate effect."

BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo said "Whenever Congress or leaders from the Jharkhand government land up in any difficulty they immediately start using the word 'destabilization' like Pakistan's government use Kashmir word. But they cannot escape by blaming BJP."

Notably, JMM (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha)-Congress alliance is in power in Jharkhand and BJP is in Opposition. (ANI)

