Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 12 (ANI): Artists and members of Moradabad's Ramlila Committee Daswa Ghat on Sunday staged a protest with candles against the municipal corporation, alleging that they are not being provided electricity connection.

The committee had been facing an electricity problem with the department since 2019.

Speaking to ANI, the Ramlila Committee President said, "We had been facing problems with the electricity department since 2019. We are not being provided electricity, so running Ramlila with a generator every day at our own cost of Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000."

"Now we are not capable to afford electricity on our own. Our Ramlila is almost 55 years old, still, no efforts have been made by the municipal corporation with the electricity connection, " he further said.

He also said that the committee members are tired of complaining to the Moradabad officials, but nobody has responded to their problem. (ANI)

