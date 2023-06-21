Noida, Jun 21 (PTI) A mother of three children in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday and was cremated by her in-laws without police being called.

The woman, aged around 27, had had a fight with her husband in the morning after which she locked herself inside a bathroom of the house. She was later found hanging from a noose there, police said.

The brother of the woman told Badalpur Police Station that she had been killed by her in-laws, said a police spokesperson said. An investigation has been launched into the matter, he said.

The woman, who got married in 2016, had three children – a son and two daughters.

"This morning, she had a fight with her husband after which she went to the bathroom and was later found hanged … The in-laws did not inform the woman's family and burned the body," the spokesperson said.

"Once a complaint is received, appropriate legal action would be ensured in the case," police said.

