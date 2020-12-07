Shahjahanpur (UP), Dec 7 (PTI) Nine dacoits were arrested following an encounter that also left two constables injured in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district on Monday, a senior police official said.

Superintendent of Police S Anand said, "On a tip-off that there were some dacoits assembled near Jamuka Crossing (under Roza police station area) and planning a loot, a police team surrounded them. However, the dacoits started firing at the police and two constables were injured. They have been hospitalised."

The arrested persons have been identified as Rangilay, Phool Qureshi, Ramveer, Prithviraj, Gyanendra, Lal Mohammad, Nadeem, Naushad and Farman, police said.

A large cache of arms was recovered from the dacoits while jewellery was also seized based on information provided by them, Anand said.

Cases were already registered against all the arrested persons, he added.

Police have sent the arrested persons to jail and a hunt is on to search the other members of the gang.

