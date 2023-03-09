Kaushambi (UP), Mar 9 (PTI) Nine people were arrested on Thursday in connection with a firing incident during a clash between two groups over Holi celebrations in Mohabatpur village here, police said.

A 26-year-old man had suffered bullet injuries in the incident.

“Nine accused in the firing incident were arrested by a team of Mohammadpur Painsa police station. The accused were hiding inside a pump house,” Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said.

According to the police, on Wednesday, former village head Chandra Prakash Mishra clashed with Rajkaran Tiwari, the current village head, over a song being played on Holi. Following this, the Chandra Prakash faction opened fire, injuring 26-year-old Vijay Tiwari. The injured person was rushed to SRN Hospital in Prayagraj and additional police force was deployed in the village to maintain law and order.

Srivastava said there was a land dispute going on between the two groups.

The investigation into the matter is underway, he said.

