India News | UP Plans to Notify Gorakhpur Lake Under Wetland Management Rules

Gorakhpur (UP), Jun 18 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh authorities have plans to notify Gorakhpur's Ramgarh Tal Lake under the Wetland Management Rules, restricting industrial and construction activities around it, officials said on Thursday.

Gorakhpur Divisional Forest Officer Avinash Kumar said the authorities had issued a notification seeking people's response to it on June 15.

Also Read | Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyaan to be Launched by PM Narendra Modi on June 20, Migrant Workers in 116 Districts Across 6 States to be Given Employment Under The Scheme, Says Nirmala Sitharaman.

They have been told to give their views till June 30 after which a final notification will be issued, the official said.

All those having any issue regarding it can get it registered with the UP principal secretary, environment and forests, he said.

Also Read | 'It Demonstrates Goodwill India Enjoys at UN', Says Vikas Swarup: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 18, 2020.

Kumar said the over 700-hectare lake will be the first wetland to be notified under the Wetland Management Rules, 2017.

Chief Conservator of Ramgarh Tal Lake, Deepak Kumar, said after the notification declaring it a wetland, the lake will be conserved in its original form.

He said no industry will be allowed within 50 metres of it. There will be restrictions on the disposal of toxic waste, dirty water and non-biodegradable materials, he said.

No construction will be allowed in the area, he said. “Construction of roads and grazing will be regulated at the district-magistrate level,” he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)