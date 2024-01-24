India News | UP: PM Modi to Lay Foundation Stone of Development Projects Worth over Rs 19,100 Cr in Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr and inaugurate multiple development projects worth over Rs 19,100 crore on Thursday.

According to an official release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO)," Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bulandshahr in UP and Jaipur in Rajasthan on January 25. At around 1:45 pm, he will inaugurate multiple development projects worth over Rs 19,100 crores in Bulandshahr."

"The projects are related to several important sectors like rail, road, oil and gas and urban development and housing," it said.

The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the 173 km long double line electrified section between New Khurja - and New Rewari on Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) by flagging off goods trains from the two stations through video conferencing in Bulanshahr, said the release.

This new DFC section is important as it establishes crucial connectivity between the Western and Eastern DFCs. Further, this section is also known for its remarkable feat of engineering. It has a 'one-kilometre long double line rail tunnel with high rise electrification', which is the first of its kind in the world.

This tunnel is designed to seamlessly operate double-stack container trains. This new DFC section will help in improving the operation of passenger trains due to the shifting of goods trains on the DFC track.

Prime Minister will also launch the fourth line connecting the Mathura- Palwal section and the Chipiyana Buzurg- Dadri section.

These new lines will improve the rail connectivity of the national capital to Southern Western and Eastern India.

Prime Minister will inaugurate multiple road development projects to the nation which include Aligarh to Bhadwas four-laning work Package-1 (part of Aligarh-Kanpur Section of NH-34); widening of Meerut to Karnal border via Shamli (NH-709A); and four laning of Shamli-Muzaffarnagar section of NH-709 AD Package-II.

These road projects, developed at a cumulative cost of more than Rs 5,000 crore will improve connectivity and help in the economic development in the region.

During the programme, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate Indian Oil's Tundla-Gawaria Pipeline.

Built at a cost of about Rs 700 crore, this 255 km long pipeline project has been completed well ahead of the scheduled time.

The project will help in the transportation of petroleum products from Tundla to Gawaria T-Point of Barauni-Kanpur Pipeline with pumping facilities at Mathura and Tundla and delivery facilities at Tundla, Lucknow and Kanpur.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate the 'Integrated Industrial Township at Greater Noida' (IITGN). It has been developed in line with the Prime Minister's vision of integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects under PM-GatiShakti.

Built at a cost of Rs 1,714 crore, the project is spread over 747 acres and is located near the intersection of Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors with the Eastern Peripheral Expressway to the south and the Delhi-Howrah broad gauge railway line to the east.

IITGN's strategic location ensures unparalleled connectivity as other infrastructures for multi-modal connectivity are present in the vicinity of this project viz. Noida-Greater Noida Expressway (5 km), Yamuna Expressway (10 km), Delhi Airport (60 km), Jewar Airport (40 km), Ajaibpur Railway Station (0.5 km) and New Dadri DFCC Station (10 km). The project marks a significant step towards fostering industrial growth, economic prosperity, and sustainable development in the region.

During the programme, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the renovated Mathura sewerage scheme including the construction of a sewage treatment plant (STP) at a cost of about Rs 460 crore.

This work includes the construction of 30 MLD STPs at Masani, rehabilitation of existing 30 MLDs at Trans Yamuna and 6.8 MLD STPs at Masani & construction of 20 MLD TTRO plant (Tertiary Treatment and Reverse Osmosis Plant). Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Moradabad (Ramganga) sewerage system and STP works (Phase I).

The project built at a cost of about Rs 330 crore, consists of 58 MLD STP, about 264 km sewerage network and nine sewage pumping stations for pollution abatement of the Ramganga River at Moradabad.

Later in the day around 5:30 pm, Prime Minister Modi will welcome French President Emmanuel Macron in Jaipur.

The Prime Minister, along with President Emmanuel Macron, will visit various places of cultural and historical significance in the city, including Jantar Mantar, Hawa Mahal and Albert Hall Museum. (ANI)

