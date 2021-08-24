Muzaffarnagar, Aug 24 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Police has announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for anyone providing information leading to the arrest of two persons wanted in connection with a murder case registered in Shamli district.

The accused, Shubham and Sanni, have been on the run since August last year, the police said on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police Sukirti Madhav Mishra said Shubham and Sanni shot dead one Ajay in Bhura village under Kairana police station on August 16 last year for helping a rape victim.

Both Shubham and Sanni are named as accused in the rape case. They were allegedly pressuring the rape victim to withdraw her complaint, he said.

