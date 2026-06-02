India News | UP Police Arrest Three for Robbing Textile Merchant of over Rs 16 Lakhs in Hapur

Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 2 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police injured one suspect and arrested another after an encounter in Hapur for robbing a textile merchant.

According to the police, the robbery took place on the Delhi-Moradabad highway, when two people stopped a textile merchant's car and looted more than Rs 16 lakhs at gunpoint.

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"During questioning, the merchant stated that he was carrying more than Rs 16 lakhs... He reported that two unidentified individuals, brandishing a pistol and utilising a vehicle, had carried out the robbery," DSP Varun Mishra said.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the merchant's driver was the mastermind of the robbery. The driver confessed that he conspired with two accomplices, identified as Nihal and Rizwan alias Munnu, to orchestrate and execute the crime.

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Acting on the driver's leads and information, the police initiated efforts to apprehend the accused individuals. When the police attempted to apprehend the individuals late this evening, the suspects opened fire on the police party.

"In the ensuing defensive fire by the police, one of the accused, Mannu, sustained injuries, while the other accused, Nihal, was successfully apprehended," DSP Mishra said.

The police recovered Rs 16 lakh 50 thousand in cash and seized one .32-bore pistol, one .315-bore country-made pistol, spent cartridges, and the car used in the crime.

The injured suspect has been shifted to the hospital, and necessary legal proceedings are currently underway. (ANI)

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