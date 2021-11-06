Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 6 (ANI): After an encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, one person was arrested by Gulawathi police on November 5 and a gun seized from his possession, said the police on Saturday.

An operation, based on intelligence input, was carried out by a SWAT team along with Gulaothi police to arrest Nadeem Kala.

"We have seized a licensed gun from the possession of Nadeem, which was stolen two days ago from Kotwali Dehat district," Santosh Kumar Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bulandshahr told the media.

He further informed that about a dozen cases of murder and theft are already registered against Nadeem Kala with the police.

The SSP also said that in the cross-firing that took place in the Kotwali Gulawathi area, Kala sustained a bullet injury in his leg, and a constable was injured after a fall. (ANI)

