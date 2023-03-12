Hapur (UP), Mar 11 (PTI) An Uttar Pradesh Police constable posted at police lines allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon here in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

Constable Ankit Kumar (25), a resident of Bijnor district, was transferred from Moradabad to Hapur police lines in February, the police officials said.

Also Read | Paharganj Holi Case: Juvenile Among Three Arrested for Harassing, Groping Japanese Woman on Holi in Delhi.

Hapur Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Verma said Kumar committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon at 4 am.

The reason behind his extreme step is not yet known. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and an investigation is underway, he said.

Also Read | Maharashtra: BJP Holds Rally in Mumbai North Lok Sabha Seat, CM Eknath Shinde Takes Part.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)