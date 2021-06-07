Lakhimpur Khiri, Jun 6 (PTI) Five people have been detained after they were booked for allegedly outraging the modesty of three women daily-wage labourers at a village here, police said Sunday.

Kheri Superintendent of Police Vijay Dhull told reporters that medical examination of the women, all in the age group of 21-24 years, was carried out in which rape charges could not be substantiated.

However, further forensic examination will be carried out, he added.

Police said the alleged incident happened Friday evening when the three women -- two of them sisters and one their cousin -- had gone to a field to work as daily-wage labourers after being invited by one of their distant relatives.

However, the women later alleged that after the daylong work, the relative and four other unidentified persons-- all between 25-30 years -- overpowered them and outraged their modesty, police said.

The incident came to light Saturday evening when the trio approached the Kotwali police station and lodged a written complaint.

Kheri police chief Dhull said that following the complaint, a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Phoolbehar police station against the five accused.

All five have been taken into police custody for interrogation, he said.

However, Dhull also hinted at contradictions in the statements of the women on Friday and Saturday.

They had approached the Mahewaganj police Friday evening and lodged a written complaint of non-payment of wages, following which they were called at the police station the next day to sort out the matter, the SP said.

However, the three reached the Lakhimpur Kotwali police station, where they accused the five of outraging their modesty, the SP added.

He said a thorough investigation into the matter has been instituted and stringent action would be taken against the culprits.

