India News | UP Police Guns Down Ghazipur Murder Accused in Encounter

Ghazipur, (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): An accused in the murder of a hotel owner's son in Ghazipur was killed during an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh police, officials said on Thursday.

The accused, Kamlesh Bind, was wanted for the murder of Vineet Rai, the son of Bindu Hotel's owner. Kamlesh Bind, along with another accused, Shankar Pandey, had a reward of Rs 1 lakh each on their arrest.

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Shankar Pandey is absconding, and the search for him and other accused is underway, Ghazipur SP Iraj Raja said.

The encounter took place near Pawahari Baba Ashram in Kurtha, during which SOG-in-charge Rohit Mishra was injured.

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"We received information regarding Kamlesh Bind's whereabouts. When our team arrived at the location, the accused opened fire on the police, during which one of our officers sustained serious injuries. In the retaliatory fire by the police, the accused was also shot. We immediately rushed him to the hospital. Upon Kamlesh Bind's arrival at the hospital, the doctors examined him and subsequently declared him dead," SP Iraj Raja said.

Vineet Rai was shot dead on the night of May 29. The police investigation revealed that the crime stemmed from a long-standing rivalry.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

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