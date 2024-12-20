Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 20 (ANI): UP Police on Friday confirmed that the reports of a stampede during the Shiv Puran Katha program in Meerut were fake and have assured the public that the event has been proceeding without any disturbances.

"The stampede at Shiv Puran Katha program in Meerut is fake and incorrect. There has been no such incident. The program is being carried forward in a smooth manner. Police officials are depolyed in the area," said the Superintendent of Police City and Superintendent of Police Crime from the scene.

In their statements, the SP City and SP Crime assured the public that the situation was under control and that the event, part of the ongoing Shiv Puran Katha, was proceeding peacefully.

This clarification from the police comes as a relief to those concerned about the safety of the participants and the general public in Meerut. The authorities are working to ensure that the program continues peacefully and without further misinformation spreading.

Earlier on July 2 this year, over 100 people died in a stampede at a religious gathering in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place at a religious 'Satsang' event of self-styled godman Suraj Pal, alias 'Bhole Baba,' in Fulari village, Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, on July 2. (ANI)

