Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 26 (ANI): The Kanpur Police on Monday lodged 3 new cases under Gangster Act against Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki in connection with an arson case.

The case pertains to the alleged torching of a property in a land dispute case.

Police Station Jajmau has taken action against 5 people including SP MLA from Kanpur Irfan Solanki and his brother Rizwan Solanki under the Gangster Act for committing crimes by forming an organized gang.

Police Commissioner Anand Prakash Tiwari said that the case has been registered under crime number 156/22 section 3(1) at Jajmau police station.

"Under Gangsters and Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Act 1986, Irfan Solanki has been named as accused. The accused also include his brother Rizwan Solanki, Israel Atte Wala, Mohammad Sharif and Shaukat Ali," Tiwari added.

MLA and his brother are facing allegations of encroachment on other's land, eviction from land and wrongful acquisition of land by people.

Irfan is currently lodged in Maharajganj Jail. The MLA is already booked under several cases including plot disputes, arson, air travel with a fake Aadhaar card, and giving fake Indian citizenship to Bangladeshi citizens. (ANI)

