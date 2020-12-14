Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 14 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday registered a case against a group of youths after a video went viral on social media showing them firing in the air.

"A video recently went viral showing a group of youth firing in the air. Preliminary investigation revealed that the video was shot about a month back. The youths have been identified and a case has been registered against them," informed Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra.

Also Read | IRCTC Denies ‘Mailing Only Sikhs’ Amidst Farmers’ Protest to Highlight Modi Govt’s Initiatives For The Community.

In a similar incident earlier this week, the Uttar Pradesh Police had registered a case after a video of a few people purportedly indulging in a celebratory firing in Meerut, went viral.

"The celebratory firing took place at a function here. We will take an action against those responsible, their license will be canceled," said Arvind Chaurasia, Circle Officer. (ANI)

Also Read | Bus Services in Karnataka to Resume from Tomorrow, Says Deputy CM Laxman Savadi After Talks With KSRTC, BMTC Employees Who Went on Strike.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)