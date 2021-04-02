Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 2 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police registered a case in connection with an ambulance, bearing the state registration number, used to ferry don-turned politician and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Mukhtar Ansari Ropar jail to Mohali court in Punjab.

Responding to a question on the ambulance bearing the registration number of Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki, Jamuna Prasad, Superintendent of Police said the documents provided for the registration of the vehicle were forged and a case has been registered into the matter.

"The information given by the Transport Department about the ambulance revealed that the documents provided for the ambulance were fake. A case has been registered into the matter," Prasad told ANI.

He also assured that action will be taken against those involved in making fake documents.

Last month, the Supreme Court ordered the transfer of mafia don and BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari from Ropar jail in Punjab to Banda jail in Uttar Pradesh within two weeks.

Ansari, MLA from Mau, had been lodged in a Ropar jail in Punjab since January 2019 where he was named in an extortion case. Since then Ansari has not applied for bail in the FIR registered in Punjab and the police have also not filed any charge-sheet against him.

Earlier, several production warrants were issued against Ansari but Punjab Police did not allow him to be shifted to Uttar Pradesh on the grounds of ill health. (ANI)

