Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 29 (ANI): Bareilly Police on Monday registered a complaint against two persons and other unknown persons in the Bareilly restaurant brawl.

A fight broke out at a restaurant in Prem Nagar, Bareilly, on December 27, prompting police intervention. Circle Officer Ashutosh Shivam reported that a team swiftly restored order, and a complaint was filed, leading to a case being registered against two named individuals and others under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

"On December 27, information was received about a fight at a restaurant in the Prem Nagar police station area. Based on this information, the police team arrived at the scene and restored order. A complaint was filed at the Prem Nagar police station, and a case has been registered against two named individuals and other unknown persons under the relevant sections of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita)," said Ashutosh Shivam.

The police are taking the necessary legal action to ensure the situation is under control.

This follows a viral video on social media. A birthday party at a Prem Nagar cafe turned violent when Bajrang Dal members stormed in, alleging "love jihad" because a nursing student was celebrating with Muslim friends.

The group allegedly assaulted attendees and raised slogans. Police initially issued challans for "breach of peace" against the two Muslim youths and a cafe staffer.

Earlier, on Christmas night celebration at My Bar Headquarters hotel in Bareilly turned violent when a group allegedly assaulted a woman over a table dispute.

The attackers, reportedly drunk, smashed a glass bottle on her head. Police have identified six individuals through CCTV footage and booked them. The incident is under investigation. (ANI)

