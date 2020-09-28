Noida [Uttar Pradesh], September 28 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police has seized vehicles engaged in the illegal stone crushing work that was being carried out in violation of National Green Tribunal guidelines here in the Okhla barrage area.

"We had received a tip-off on the stone crushing work was being carried out in violation of National Green Tribunal guidelines in Okhla barrage area under Sector 39 police station limits," Ranvijay Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Noida, told ANI on Sunday.

Also Read | Mobile Phones Allowed Only For Route Navigation While Driving Vehicles; Road Transport Ministry Amends Central Motor Vehicle Rules.

He further said that the vehicles engaged in the work have been seized.

Further action is being taken, he added. (ANI)

Also Read | BMC Collected Over Rs 52 Lakh Fine for Violation of Face Masks Norms Since April 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)