Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 3 (ANI): A voter turnout of 36.33 per cent till 1 pm was recorded on Thursday with polling across 57 constituencies underway for the sixth phase of Uttar Pradesh elections, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The government data shows the highest voter turnout of 40.60 per cent in Ambedkarnagar, followed by 39.36 per cent in Kushinagar and 37.48 per cent in Basti.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's home district Gorakhpur recorded a voter turnout of 36.63.

The lowest voter turnout has been recorded at 29.89 per cent in Balrampur and 34.42 per cent in Sant Kabir Nagar.

The Additional Chief Electoral Officer at Lucknow, BD Ram Tiwari said, "Voting is underway peacefully across all 10 districts in the state. EVM-related complaints are being immediately addressed."

Polling for the sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections began at 7 am today and will continue till 6 pm.

Polling is being held for 57 Assembly constituencies spread across 10 districts, including Gorakhpur, Ambedkarnagar, Ballia, Balrampur, Basti, Deoria, and Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Sant Kabir Nagar and Siddharthnagar.

A total of 2,14,62,816 electorates, including 1,14,63,113 males, 99,98,383 females, and 1,320 third genders, are expected to exercise their franchise to decide the fate of 676 candidates. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is among the prominent candidates.

Polling for the seventh phase, which will be the last, will be held on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

