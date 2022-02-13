Badaun (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 13 (ANI): Ahead of the second phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that it is a party of liars.

"Small leaders of BJP are telling small lies, big leaders are telling big lies, and their top leader is telling the biggest lies. BJP is a party of liars," Yadav said while addressing a rally in Badaun.

The seven phased Assembly elections in the state commenced on February 10.

Launching a scathing attack on the ruling BJP in the state, Yadav said, "The voting percentage in the first phase has changed the direction of the wind against BJP."

Just days ahead of the second phase of the elections, he said, "In the second phase, BJP will be wiped out. They won't be able to even open their account in Badaun."

The second phase of polling for the state assembly is scheduled for February 14.

Altogether 55 assembly constituencies will go to the polls in the second phase covering nine districts of Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Budaun and Shahjahanpur. (ANI)

