Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 7 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged all voters to exercise their franchise in the last phase of Assembly elections on Monday to "ensure good governance".

As the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections reach its last leg, Adityanath told ANI that the voters are enthusiastic about voting.

Also Read | YouTube Music Users Can Now Share Songs With Snapchat on Android.

"I appeal to all voters to exercise their franchise in the last phase of Assembly elections today. There is enthusiasm among the voters. Your one vote will help ensure good governance in the state," he said.

Meanwhile, a total of 2.06 crore are eligible to cast their votes in the final phase of the polls in the state, with 613 candidates in the fray, including a few of the Ministers in the Yogi Adityanath government in the state.

Also Read | Operation Ganga: 185 Indians, Stranded in Ukraine, Arrive in Mumbai by Air India Express Flight From Budapest.

The 54 constituencies going to polls today are spread across nine districts of Mau, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Varanasi, Chandauli, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, and Bhadohi (Sant Ravidas Nagar).

Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Parliamentary constituency, and Samajwadi Party's stronghold Azamgarh are keenly watched electoral battlegrounds in the last phase of the elections.

Varanasi district has eight Assembly seats -- Pindra, Ajagara, Shivpur, Rohaniya, Varanasi North, Varanasi South, Varanasi Cantonment, and Sevapuri. Azamgarh district on the other hand has 10 Assembly constituencies -- Gopalpur, Sagri, Mubarakpur, Azamgarh, Mehnagar, Atrauliya, Nizamabad, Phoolpur Pawai, Didarganj, and Lalganj.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)