Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 10 (ANI): Despite the dense fog and cold wave conditions, voters have stepped out of their homes to cast their votes in the first phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on Thursday.

The enthusiasm to cast vote was the same in all age groups.

Also Read | Karnataka Hijab Row: RSS Muslim Wing Supports Muskan Khan, Says 'Pardah' Is Also Part of Indian Culture.

The heavy police force has been deployed at every polling booth, polling is being conducted in the presence of police and Border Security Force (BSF) in all the districts.

All COVID-19 norms are being strictly followed by election workers during polling.

Also Read | ICAI CA Final, Foundation Results 2021 to be Released Today; Here is How to Check.

Along with this, the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police are constantly inspecting the polling booths and appeals are being made to the public to vote impartially and not pay attention to any kind of rumors.

The voters who brave cold to arrive early to exercise their franchise at polling booths were seen standing in queue for their turn.

Zikra, a first-time voter, casts her vote in the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections, along with her family at a polling booth in Kairana said, "It is important to exercise your voting right. I feel good after casting my vote."

Another voter, Gulista said that she only wants equality for all religions in the state.

Some of the voters from Noida who cast their vote hoped that the government will benefit them and farmers.

Speaking to ANI, Sachin said he is hoping that the government will solve farmers' issues.

"I have voted for the good work and development of the state, said Jitendra.

Sailendra said that he is very excited to cast his vote and said that he wants a government in the state which focuses on development.

"I am very excited to vote. We want the solution of the issues of the farmers," he added.

Meanwhile, Suhas LY, District Magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar urged people to cast their vote.

"I urge citizens to come out to vote today. Model polling booths were established, paramilitary forces were deployed and videography was done at all polling booths. All COVID19 protocols being followed at polling booths," said Suhas.

Agra City Superintendent of Police (SP), Vikash Kumar said that the police and administrative officers doing rounds since morning and 129 Company Force of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) deployed on all booths.

"Police and administrative officers doing rounds since morning. 129 Company Force of CAPF deployed on all booths. No booth in the district where CAPF isn't deployed. Civil Police and Home Guard jawans also deployed as per Election Commission's guideline," said Kumar.

Shamli DM said that some complaints regarding EVMs have been received from some random booths and the administration is replacing those machines and resolving their matter.

"Polling process has started at all booths. Some complaints regarding EVMs received from some random booths, we are replacing those machines and resolving their matter. Peaceful polling underway, no law and order situation anywhere," added Jasjit Kaur.

Voting for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections began on Thursday at 7:00 am.

Covering the Jat-dominant belt of western Uttar Pradesh, the first phase of polls cover 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state.

These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

The voting, which will conclude at 6:00 pm today, is taking place at 25,849 polling stations and 10,766 polling centres.

As many as 623 candidates are in the fray on 58 assembly seats where polls are being held today.

As per the set norms, the campaigning for the first phase of the UP polls ended on Tuesday (February 8) at 6 pm, marking the start of a 48-hour-long silence period.

The police have sealed the borders of the state and strict vigilance is underway to maintain peace in 58 constituencies where elections are underway.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all the voters in Uttar Pradesh to participate in the elections while following the necessary COVID-19 guidelines.

"Today is the first phase of voting in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. I request all the voters to participate enthusiastically in this holy festival of democracy by following the rules of COVID. Remember - Vote first, then refreshments," read PM Modi's tweet roughly translated from Hindi.

The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to go to the polls in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)