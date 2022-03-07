Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 7 (ANI): In an unusual sight in Azamgarh, an elderly man arrived at a polling booth here on Monday pulling a hand cart, carrying his wife who nursed a fracture and another physically disabled woman.

The 76-year-old man Harilal Prajapati said he did not want to miss an opportunity to have a say in the formation of the government.

Also Read | Realme C35 With 50MP Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched in India; First Sale on March 12, 2022.

Prajapati said that other means of transport would not have been viable for them as he himself was suffering a back problem, and the women accompanying him would not have been able to make it on her own.

Speaking to ANI, he said he did not have any particular aspirations from the political parties.

Also Read | Nawab Malik Sent to 14 Days Judicial Custody Till March 21 in Money Laundering Case.

"I have back problem and my wife also not well, hence, used this cart. We have no expectations. Can Rs 500, 1,000 (given by state) cure us?" he asked.

The man also said that he would rather survive on his hard-earned bread.

Prajati's wife Ajhu, aged nearly 70, said that he fractured her hand after a fall and also injured other parts of her body.

"We don't want to waste our votes, that's why came on a cart," she said.

Phoolpati, who is physically disabled, said that she came to vote with the hope of the government providing them welfare.

Polling for the last phase of the Assembly elections is underway in Uttar Pradesh. Azamgarh recorded a voter turnout of over 35 per cent till 1 pm on Monday.

A total of 613 candidates are in the electoral fray for the 54 Assembly constituencies spread across nine districts of Mau, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Varanasi, Chandauli, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, and Bhadohi (Sant Ravidas Nagar).

Voting for the last phase of the seven-phased Uttar Pradesh elections began at 7 am today and will continue till 6 pm.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)