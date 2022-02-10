Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that electing a BJP government in Lucknow is key for the welfare of farmers, saying that the double-engine government has in the past five years ensured all-round development of Uttar Pradesh along with several benefits for the people.

Addressing a rally in Saharanpur, Prime Minister said that the vote for a BJP government will ensure that small farmers keep on availing benefits of PM Kisan Yojana, and the poor get free ration.

Also Read | RBI to Enhance VRR Cap for Foreign Investors by Rs 1 Lakh Crore from April 1.

PM Modi said complimented voters for turning up in a large number in the first phase of polling in the state on Thursday.

"Some constituencies in western UP are voting for the 1st phase. I'm glad that on such winter mornings, people are going to vote in huge numbers. I appreciate all these voters. The BJP UP's 'ghoshna patra' is a resolution for welfare," said Prime Minister.

Also Read | Monkey Fever in Kerala: Kyasanur Forest Disease Reported in Wayanad, Patient Under Hospital Care.

He also apologised to the people of western Uttar Pradesh for not meeting them physically before the Assembly elections.

"I am sorry that I couldn't meet the voters in the constituencies which are polling in the first phase. I virtually met them, but I am with you here in Saharanpur today to start a campaign for the second phase," said PM Modi.

PM Modi reiterated the BJP poll plank of a double-engine government. "It is important to ensure small farmers keep on availing benefits of PM Kisan Yojana. The poor are being provided with free ration during this pandemic without facing any problem, while the free vaccination drive against the Covid-19 was executed without hassles. Vaccines may have been sold in the market if there hadn't been a BJP government in Uttar Pradesh. 'Teen Talaq' ban ensured justice for Muslim women," he said.

He exuded confidence that the people of Uttar Pradesh will vote for the BJP so that the state remains riot-free, and the women can live in the state without fear, while criminals are sent to jail.

"The people of the Saharanpur region have decided to vote for the one who will take Uttar Pradesh to new heights of development," he added.

The Prime Minister hailed the work done by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and said that he is connecting different districts of Uttar Pradesh with good roads, increasing connectivity.

"Ganga Expressway, Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, Delhi-Yamunotri Highway, Delhi-Saharanpur four-lane, Saharanpur Airport...never before there had been such big projects completed in UP in a short span of time," said PM Modi.

Voting for the first phase of state assembly elections on 58 seats is underway, and 623 candidates are in the fray. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)