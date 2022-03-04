Mau (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 4 (ANI): An FIR has been registered on Friday against Abbas Ansari, son of jailed don turned politician Mukhtar Ansari, for his controversial statement against government officials at a public rally, said the Superintendent of Police (SP), Sushil Bhole.

Bhole, while speaking to ANI said, "A case has been registered against Abbas Ansari under Section 171 F (Punishment for undue influence or personation at an election) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) for violating the Model Code of Conduct."

Ansari at a public rally had said, if Samajwadi Party (SP) and its alliance government is formed in Uttar Pradesh, he has asked the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav not to transfer the government officials for the next six months as their 'Hisab Kitab' would be done first.

In his defence, later Ansari told ANI, "The government officials have harassed the people of UP unnecessarily by bringing out old issues, their family issues and even by registering fake cases."

He added, "As per my knowledge they (government officials) have made money out of it. Hence, an inquiry will be done in these cases and so I used that statement."

Ansari is contesting from Mau Sadar constituency in Uttar Pradesh elections as a candidate of Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP), an ally of the SP.

Mau Sadar will go to the polls on March 7 in the seventh phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. (ANI)

