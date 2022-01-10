Shahjahanpur (UP), Jan 10 (PTI) The Samajwadi Party has alleged that Uttar Pradesh Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna inaugurated an incomplete bridge on the Garra river here just to take credit and befool people ahead of assembly polls.

"Khanna on last Thursday inaugurated the bridge which is incomplete. BJP is doing such inaugurations to befool people as it failed on all fronts," SP district President Tanveer Khan said.

Also Read | Air Quality in Delhi Improves to ‘Good’ Category After Rains.

The bridge was inaugurated days before the model code of conduct for assembly polls came into force, he alleged.

Asked about the inauguration of incomplete bridge by the minister, Municipal Commissioner Santosh Sharma told PTI that it was Bridge Corporation's work and not of his department.

Also Read | Mumbai Businessman Duped Of Rs 4.20 Lakh By Online Fraudster By Offering Him International Credit Card.

Chief Project Manager, Bridge Corporation, Bareilly, Devendra Singh told PTI that the bridge will be opened for the people on January 26.

"Some work is pending, we are completing them," he said.

Those working on the bridge told reporters that work on railing and approach road is incomplete and it was being done.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)