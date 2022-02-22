Deoria (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 22 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday said that even while the Supreme Court sought abolishing the practice of triple talaq only the BJP could bring a law to make it a reality as the Opposition partied shunned responsibilities due to their politics of appeasement.

"Supreme Court had ordered abolishing the triple talaq practice but nobody acted on it because of the appeasement politics. Only (PM Narendra) Modi ji had the will to revoke this 13th-century practice," said Nadda, who addressed an election rally in Deoria.

Slamming the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, the BJP chief said that about 200 riots took place in the state during 2012-17 when he headed the government in the state. "There has not been a single riot in UP in the last five years," Nadda asserted.

Stressing on achievements of the BJP government, Nadda said that the "grand" Ram temple is being built in Ayodhya to fulfil "desires for centuries."

"The SP had opened fire on the Kar Sewak (devotees). Congress stalled the issue of Ram Janmabhoomi. When you (public) voted the BJP to power, the Ramjanmabhoomi issue could be taken for final resolution, leading to the commencement of the construction of the temple," the senior BJP leader said.

He also said that the government under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath put "traitors and criminals" behind the bars. "We have decided to set up anti-terrorist commando centers in Deoband, Meerut, Rampur, Azamgarh, Kanpur and Bahraich," Nadda added.

If the BJP is voted to power again, the government will give one cooking gas cylinder each free of cost to women of Uttar Pradesh on the occasions of Diwali and Holi, said Nadda.

Voting for the remaining four phases will take place on February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

